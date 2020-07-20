Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (July 20-25)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (July 20-25) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, Potter will play with Benny Yurco as they revisit cuts from The Nocturnals, The Midnights and The Daylights. A portion of the proceeds from donations will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rhett Miller

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

During this week’s episode of Miller’s recurring series Monday Memories, he’ll play yet another Old 97’s or solo album in its entirety.

Tenille Townes

When: 9 a.m. ET

Where: The Today Show on NBC

Country singer Tenille Townes will provide music for the Third Hour of The Today Show on Tuesday.

Tauk

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Tauk on Facebook

New York progressive rock band Tauk will play a set live from Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo on Tuesday evening.

The Band Of Heathens

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The Band Of Heathens host their Good Time Supper club every Tuesday evening, and the performance usually includes a special guest.

Tomorrowland Festival

When: 11 a.m. ET

Where: Right here

Katy Perry headlines the Tomorrowland Festival this weekend, which will feature more than 60 artists, including Steve Aoki and David Guetta. Purchase tickets here.

Mary Gauthier

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

You can take a Master Class songwriting workshop from Mary Gauthier this weekend.

American Aquarium

When: Tuesday, July 21-Saturday July 25 at 8 p.m. ET nightly

Where: Right here

American Aquarium will livestream five straight nights from The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording in Athens, Ga.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.