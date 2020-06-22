Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (June 22-27)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (June 22-27) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube. This week, she plans to explore the musical heritage of her hometown Topanga, Calif.

Waxahatchee

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

This month Waxahatchee is performing each of her albums in full, and Monday night she’ll take on 2015’s Ivy Tripp. This is a ticketed event.

All In WA

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Macklemore, Dave Matthews and more will participate in this concert for COVID-19 relief across Washington state.

Hala on Paste’s Quaran-Torials

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @pastemagazine on Instagram

Hala, aka Detroit-based musician Ian Ruhala, is this week’s Quaran-Torials guest. He’ll celebrate Mick Jones’ birthday with a guitar lesson inspired by The Clash.

Josh Groban

When: 4 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

This career-spanning Josh Groban livestream will benefit Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation.

The Roots Picnic 2020

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Roots on YouTube

Michelle Obama partners with The Roots this year for a virtual spin on the 13th edition of their Picnic music festival. H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Janelle Monae, Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks and more are set to appear.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, with Spotify matching dollar for dollar.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.