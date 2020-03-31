15 Indie Artists You Can Support on NoiseTrade During Coronavirus

There are a lot of people facing unemployment and other crises as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but regardless of whether we’re affected ourselves, we may be feeling a little helpless while stuck inside our homes. We already showed you 10 ways you can help indie musicians—a group of people severely affected by the live music industry’s shutdown—but now we want to hone in on one method in particular. If you tip an artist on Paste’s sister site NoiseTrade, 100% of your contribution will go straight to the artist’s pocket, 365 days a year. NoiseTrade is a platform where musicians and authors can upload their content for free, and, in turn, fans can download or stream it—either for free, or after donating (in some cases, for as little as $1) to the creator. Many Paste Studio and Daytrotter alumnae, including these listed below, have NoiseTrade accounts, just waiting for you to discover. So start exploring—and don’t forget to tip.

The Vulfpeck collaborator and producer most recently played a Paste Studio session in February.

Hear the singer/songwriter play songs from her recent EP Twenty Something.

This pop queen is back on the live music circuit. Watch and download her recent Paste Studio appearance.

Check out Christina Holmes live in Atlanta earlier this year.

Americana singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Suzanne Santo recently stunned on guitar with her band in Paste’s NYC studio.

Slow down and sink into the escapist musings of Nordic singer/songwriter Siv Jakobsen.

This folk-pop trio is here to whisk you away in a sea of acoustic bliss.

Sara is a folk singer from right here in Atlanta, Ga. (home to the Paste HQ), so it’s appropriate that she got a chance to play our studio before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Bluesy guitarist and former Hush frontwoman Ana Popovic treated us to some newer solo material in the Paste Studio earlier this year.

Emerging Philly rockers Church Girls brought their humor and poetic spunk to Atlanta for a February session.

Jason Boland, of the red-dirt country group Jason Boland & The Stragglers, stopped by the Paste Studio ATL earlier this year.

This Kentucky country troubadour stopped by the Paste Studio in late 2019, but you can download some of her older material for tips on NoiseTrade right now.

Folksy country songsmith Sam Burchfield has appeared in the Paste Studio ATL twice already—100 points for effort (but also for his clever music).

The indie singer/songwriter just released a new album, the transformative Devotion, but you can tap into her earlier material for a small donation on NoiseTrade.

Caroline Rose, indie-pop expert, also just shared a new album, the perky Superstar, but you can explore her humble Americana beginnings on NoiseTrade.

