Cory Hanson Shares Trippy Video for New Single "Angeles"

Wand frontman Cory Hanson has shared his latest solo single, “Angeles.” It’s taken from his forthcoming second album, Pale Horse Rider, out on March 12 via Drag City. “Angeles” follows his previous single “Paper Fog,” and it comes with a video featuring animation from Cory’s brother, Casey Hanson. Paste featured Pale Horse Rider in our list of most anticipated albums of 2021.

The new video depicts Hanson as a puppet with the same purple face and yellow suit from his “Paper Fog” clip. This time around, Hanson swaps the Santa running through a desert for an EMT who happens to be a cartoon dog and appears during the puppet’s bad trip. It’s all a bit sinister, but the track itself is a serene acoustic number, reeling from a betrayal.

Watch the video for “Angeles” below, and preorder Pale Horse Rider here.