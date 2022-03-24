Courtney Barnett Announces Here and There Touring Festival

If a festival tour with a rotating lineup of some of the best indie-rock artists out there right now compiled by an excellent artist in her own right sounds like a dream to you, we’re here to inform you that you’re wide awake and it’s happening. Courtney Barnett has announced Here and There, a boutique touring festival that will travel around North America this August and September. The one-stage-per-date festival will hit 15 locations, with each city featuring a unique lineup.

Barnett will be performing at each show, accompanied at various points in the tour by Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee and Wet Leg.

The concept for the festival came from Barnett’s previous experiences curating festival lineups, including her role as curator for the 2019 edition of Belgian festival Sonic City and a 2020 Valentine’s Day event put on by the Newport Folk Foundation. “It was such an honor to share the stage with those musicians and artists that I admire,” she said of the latter event in a statement. “I was on such a high afterwards, dreaming of taking that show on the road, and then Covid halted all plans for two years. I bought a record player during isolation and spent endless hours listening to music. I think I really fell in love with music again.”

In the same statement, Barnett expanded on her intentions for the touring festival:

When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.” Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.

This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.

It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.

The festival will be partnering with The Ally Coalition, a foundation founded by Jack Antonoff and his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, in 2013, “committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth,” according to a press release. $1 per ticket to Here and There shows will be donated to the organization.

Pre-sale kicks off on Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, March 31, at 10 p.m. local time. You can register for pre-sale right now here.

Check out a 2015 Barnett Paste session below, and keep scrolling to see the Here and There tour poster and the full list of artists at each tour stop.

Courtney Barnett Here and There Tour Dates:

August

08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson

09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson

10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson

12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster and Caroline Rose

13 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA w/Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange and Hana Vu

14 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff w/ Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Faye Webster and Hana Vu

16 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed w/ Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, The Beths

20 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield w/ Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee and Fred Armisen

21 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoore w/ Courtney Barnett. Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen and Leith Ross

23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater w/ Courtney Barnett and Lido Pimienta

26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater w/ Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Julia Jacklin

28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s w/ Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain

31- Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory w/ Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, Indigo De Souza

September

01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody w/ Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza and Ethel Cain

03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom w/ Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Arooj Aftab and Bedouine