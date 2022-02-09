Courtney Barnett Documentary Anonymous Club to Premiere at SXSW Film Festival

Courtney Barnett had yet another major year in 2021, which saw the release of her third full-length (and one of our favorite albums of the year), Things Take Time, Take Time. Now, she’ll be taking us further back into her discography with a new documentary recounting the highs and lows of the tour for her 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel, directed by Danny Cohen and shot over a three-year period. The film, titled Anonymous Club, will first premiere in March at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin before seeing a larger theatrical release in August 2022. It will be distributed by Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys’ production company, Oscilloscope Laboratories.

According to a press release, the documentary features “Barnett’s unguarded narration from her audio diary, recorded on a dictaphone provided by Cohen,” and promises to provide fans with a “frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett’s creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions.” Screening details have yet to be announced, but will most likely come after the film’s initial premiere next month.

In the meantime, you can check out the official trailer for the documentary below, and keep scrolling to revisit Barnett’s 2015 Paste session.