Courtney Barnett Shares New Song "Before You Gotta Go"

A little over a month ago, Courtney Barnett shared the news of her Stella Mozgawa-produced forthcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time (Nov. 12, Mom + Pop Music/ Marathon Artists). The album is Barnett’s first since 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Today, she shares the album’s newest single “Before You Gotta Go.” The song opens with a soft drone that expands into guitars, synths and drums for a quirky, folky take on a painful farewell that still has so much love left to give.

Below, watch the lyric video for “Before You Gotta Go” and keep scrolling to revisit Barnett’s 2015 performance of “Depreston.”