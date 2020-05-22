Watch Courtney Barnett Play Acoustic Version of "Sunday Roast" on The Tonight Show

Courtney Barnett, a frequent guest on the Tonight Show, made her fifth appearance on the program and first from isolation on Thursday. Sitting alone on a bed, she strummed through the closing track of Tell Me How You Really Feel, “Sunday Roast,” a breezy ode to friendship and community that began with a 13-year-old Barnett writing about the meals shared between her childhood friends in Melbourne.

Since finishing her solo tour earlier this year, Courtney Barnett has recently performed via livestream alongside Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq and a host of other Australian musicians in a fundraiser for the Covid-19 Victorian First Nations Mutual Aid Fund. She’s set to write the soundtrack for Brazen Hussies, a documentary on the Australian Women’s Liberation Movement.

Watch Barnett on Fallon below. While you’re here, feel free to check out footage of Courtney Barnett playing “Depreston,” from her debut LP Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, further down via the Paste vault.