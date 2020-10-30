Brooklyn Indie-Folk Artist Covey Shares New Live Album Tour To Nobody

Covey, the project of Brooklyn-based indie-folk musician Tom Freeman, has shared a new live album titled Tour To Nobody via Rise Records.

The album coincided with an actual tour of an unusual kind. In September, Freeman went on the road with a videographer to record performances in various cities across the Northeast, documenting the experience on TikTok and gaining over 3 million views. He performed songs from his 2019 album Some Cats Live, Some Cats Die in odd backdrops like an abandoned asylum in Letchwood, N.Y. and a politics-themed puppet theater in Glover, Vermont.

Last year, Paste praised Some Cats Live, Some Cats Die for its “earnest, strolling riffs and yearning vocals,” calling it “perfect for regretful, back porch listening at dusk.” Covey plans to release his forthcoming album on Rise Records in early 2021.

Watch Covey perform “Gecko” and “Cloudy Eyes” for Tour to Nobody, and stream the full album on Spotify here. Scroll further to watch Covey’s 2019 Paste session.