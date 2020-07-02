Cut Worms Unveil "Unnatural Disaster" and "Baby Come On"

Brooklyn’s local cowboy Cut Worms—the project of Max Clarke—has released two new songs, “Unnatural Disaster” and b-side “Baby Come On.” Along with “Castle in the Clouds,” these recent tracks preview Clarke’s next musical venture to come later this year.

Clarke says of “Unnatural Disaster”:

I guess you could say [Unnatural Disaster] took six years to write, though it mostly came all at once when It finally did come. Oddly enough, I recall way back in Chicago, at one point there was a placeholder lyric that said something like ‘to New York or Tennessee.’ Funny I ended up focused on both of those places.

Though there are no details about any forthcoming album, his next collection of music will surely be full of enchanting, vulnerable ballads that 2020 needs.

Listen to “Unnatural Disaster” and “Baby Come On” below. Read Paste’s review of Cut Worms’ 2018 album Hollow Ground here.