Cut Worms Release New Single "Castle in the Clouds"

Brooklyn singer/songwriter Max Clarke, known as Cut Worms, has returned with new single “Castle in the Clouds,” with a homemade video to go along with it. The nostalgic cowboy track was finished on a flight to Memphis, Tenn. and recorded at the Sam Phillips Studio with Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell, Margo Price). Clarke released his debut album as Cut Worms in 2018 with Hollow Ground.

Clarke says of the new song:

“Castle in the Clouds” was the first one we did. I remember being in the studio, thinking the control room looked like the bridge on a spaceship. It reminded me of the old Carl Sagan Cosmos, where he’s kind of hovering above, transporting you across the universe. I always really liked the theme song. I think that spirit found its way onto the recording.

Stream/purchase Cut Worms’ new song here, and listen/watch below.