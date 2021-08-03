DaBaby Has Been Dropped from Two More Music Festivals

The dominos keep falling for Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby, whose homophobic statements at Rolling Loud Miami—and his half-hearted attempts to address the backlash they inspired—continue to have consequences. After he was removed from the Lollapalooza lineup on Sunday, and the Governors Ball and Day N Vegas lineups on Monday, the rapper has now been booted from two more festival bills, the Austin City Limits Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

ACL announced DaBaby’s removal in a tweet Tuesday morning, making no mention of the controversy: “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival—lineup update coming soon.” iHeartRadio Fest followed suit in a statement issued to Rolling Stone, saying simply, “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage.”

Reps for DaBaby have yet to respond to Paste’s requests for comment on the situation.

Today’s removals—not the first, and highly unlikely to be the last—send the clear message that DaBaby’s latest defensive, insincere-seeming apology, issued via Instagram after the Governors Ball and Day N Vegas news broke on Monday, has been measured and found wanting.