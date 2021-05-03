Dan Deacon Announces Fall North American Tour

Electronic musician and composer Dan Deacon has finally announced a North American tour in support of his 2020 album Mystic Familiar. Known for his interactive and immersive live shows, Deacon will start his 21-date run in Asheville, North Carolina, on Oct. 8 and end in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21.

In a press release, Deacon shares his hopes and expectations for the tour:

We are all beyond motivated to move on and start collectively processing what we all went through. I am hopeful that by the time October comes, all of this feels like a cast taken off a fully mended limb. The last year has shown just how vital social events, celebrations, and, most importantly, being together are. The way a walk through the woods rejuvenates the spirit, being in a crowd dancing, with sounds and lights washing over you, has a unique healing and unifying quality. The extraordinary euphoria from sharing a moment with a group of people is one of the most special feelings, and I cannot wait to experience it again with you. My shows have been centered around audience immersion, creating an atmosphere where people can collectively celebrate a simultaneously created experience. The only way for this show, or any show, to succeed is if the audience feels comfortable enough to lose themselves in the moment. It goes without saying but all our shows will be following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines.

Tickets are on sale here starting Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. EST. You can see the full tour dates below and revisit Deacon’s 2014 Daytrotter session with electronic duo Matmos while you’re at it.

Dan Deacon Mystic Familiar Tour Dates:

October

08 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

09 – Atlanta, GA @Terminal West

14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

16 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

21 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

23 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

30 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

31 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November

06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

12 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

14 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club