Danger Mouse and Black Thought Team Up with A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels for "Strangers"

We are approaching the final days until Cheat Codes, the collaborative album between Danger Mouse and Black Thought, is finally released this Friday, Aug. 12. Today (Aug. 9), they share one of the most exciting collaborations on the tracklist, and it’s none other than an unrelenting banger featuring A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels.

Danger Mouse’s fuzzy drums and clacks tickle the ears and the brain, standing strong as they loop underneath Black Thought’s sharp and cocky verse. A$AP Rocky channels the infectious charm and braggadocio of his older work to make way for Run the Jewels’ dizzying wordplay. Together, four of the best lyricists of our time team up to bring back the true essence of hip-hop: great beats and even better bars. Muffled gangster movie samples help a lot too.

Prior to this exciting collaboration, Danger Mouse helped produce Rocky’s acclaimed AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP and worked with Run the Jewels for “Chase Me” off of the 2017 Baby Driver soundtrack.

Below, listen to “Strangers” and check out some of Paste’s most anticipated albums of August here.