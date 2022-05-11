Danger Mouse & Black Thought Announce Joint Album Cheat Codes, Share "No Gold Teeth" Video

Two musical titans are teaming up with the announcement of Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s new joint album, Cheat Codes, coming Aug. 12 via BMG. The video for lead single “No Gold Teeth” is out now, and the track is precisely as airtight as you’d expect.

Once rumored to be called “Dangerous Thoughts,” Cheat Codes is Danger Mouse’s (Brian Burton) first hip-hop album since 2005’s The Mouse & The Mask, his collaborative DANGERDOOM album with the late, great MF DOOM. Black Thought (Tariq Trotter), best known as the lead emcee of The Roots, completed his solo record trilogy Streams of Thought in 2020. The duo recruited an impressive list of collaborators for Cheat Codes, including A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Raekwon and Conway the Machine.

On “No Gold Teeth,” Danger Mouse and Black Thought both bring their A-game: The former lays down a subtly triumphant, soul sample-driven beat, while the latter references DOOM, puts on for Philly and reminds everyone that, in terms of skill level, he’s breathing rarified air: “You ain’t fuckin’ with no amateurs, homie / Philly ain’t known for cheese steak sandwiches only / Stop, yo, I’m at the top where it’s lonely / I got everybody mean muggin’ like Nick Nolte.” Danger Mouse’s warm production is a natural fit for Black Thought’s cucumber-cool delivery and immaculate lyricism.

Below, watch the “No Gold Teeth” video (dir. UNCANNY, aka U.K.-based creative duo George Muncey and Elliot Elder)—in which Black Thought performs while Danger Mouse paces, his face overlaid with ever-shifting machine learning-created imagery—and see the details of Cheat Codes further down.

Cheat Codes Tracklist:

01. Sometimes

02. Cheat Codes

03. The Darkest Part (feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister)

04. No Gold Teeth

05. Because (feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge)

06. Belize (feat. MF DOOM)

07. Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

08. Identical Deaths

09. Strangers (feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

10. Close To Famous

11. Saltwater (feat. Conway the Machine)

12. Voilas & Lupita

Cheat Codes Art: