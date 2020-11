This past Saturday, Dawes shared a performance of “Still Feel Like a Kid” in full Halloween costumes on CBS This Morning.

The band performed two more songs from their latest record Good Luck With Whatever, as well, namely, “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” and “Free As We Wanna Be.”

Watch Dawes perform on CBS This Morning below and, while you’re here, keep scrolling to revisit their 2011 Paste session.