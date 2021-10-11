Dean Blunt Shares “Urban Hymns” Video

British avant-garde extraordinaire Dean Blunt has shared the video for “Urban Hymns,” a track from his recent release Black Metal 2. The video precedes the physical release of the album, out Oct. 22 via Rough Trade.

Set to an eerie haze of echoes and ambient, morphed urban sounds, the “Urban Hymns” video finds Blunt traveling through the city with his blurred-faced friends for a night of smoking, guitar playing, online purchases and unhurried walks on the streets. It’s a trancing, foggy remembrance of a night, one that is fitting for the calm chaos of the track.

Black Metal 2 is the second of Blunt’s Black Metal album series, with the first being released back in 2014.

Watch the video for “Urban Hymns” below. You can preorder Black Metal 2 via your preferred format here.