Death Cab for Cutie Announce New Covers EP, The Georgia EP

Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new covers EP, The Georgia EP, arriving this Friday (Dec. 4) via Bandcamp. It features never-before-heard covers of iconic Georgia artists, namely TLC, R.E.M., Neutral Milk Hotel, Cat Power and Vic Chesnutt. The project will be available to download for 24 hours (beginning at 3:01 a.m. ET), with all net proceeds going to the voting rights organization Fair Fight Action.

Ben Gibbard explains:

We created this exclusive e.p. of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action. We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.

The band recently supported Fair Fight Action through their participation in the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation.

On Thursday (Nov. 3) at 9 p.m. ET, Gibbard will participate in Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert curated by and in support of Fair Fight. Other performers include John Legend, Common, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Monica, Indigo Girls, Earthgang and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Head to Bandcamp this Friday to hear The Georgia EP, and while you’re here, revisit a clip from Death Cab for Cutie’s 2008 Daytrotter session below. Keep scrolling for The Georgia EP album artwork and tracklist.

01. Waterfalls (TLC cover)

02. The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

03. Fall On Me (R.E.M. cover)

04. Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt cover)

05. Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)