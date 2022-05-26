Depeche Mode's Andy "Fletch" Fletcher Dead at 60

Founding Depeche Mode member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died, the band announced via social media on Thursday afternoon. The musician’s cause of death was not disclosed. He was 60 years old.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band wrote in a statement shared via Facebook and Twitter.

They continue, “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time,” their statement concludes.

Fletcher and Vince Clarke formed the band No Romance in China in the late-’70s, then added Martin Gore and became Composition of Sound in 1980. Dave Gahan would soon join the trio as their vocalist, suggesting the name Depeche Mode. “Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around,” Fletcher once said of his role in the band.

Four decades and 14 studio albums later, Depeche Mode stand as one of the most influential electronic pop/rock acts of all time. Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame as a member of the band in 2020.

Artists including Erasure, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and The Cure have taken to social media to honor Fletcher’s memory.

Fletcher is survived by his wife, Gráinne, and their two children, Megan and Joe.