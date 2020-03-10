Angel Deradoorian Announces Second Solo Album, Shares Primeval Single "Saturnine Night"

It’s been eight years since Angel Deradoorian abandoned her stint with Dirty Projectors to pursue a solo career. Since, she’s made several guest appearances for artists like Flying Lotus, Brandon Flowers and Rostam (who, little-known fact, was also a member of the Projectors alongside Ezra Koenig way back in the day). Tuesday, Deradoorian announced her first full-length since signing to ANTI-, Find the Sun, the follow-up to her 2015 album The Expanding Flower Plant. The record is set for release on May 22.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself—how to be your most brilliant self,” Deradoorian says, “because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.” The album includes sounds of spiritual jazz and finds Deradoorian drawing on the vocal stylings of Can frontman Damo Suzuki.

If lead single “Saturnine Night” is any indication, the album will have a primal sound, with gongs, bells and idyllic woodwinds. The track is propulsive and confrontational in a way indie rock rarely is, reminiscent of Natasha Khan’s Sexwitch side project in its psychedelic, multicultural influences and hypnotic chanting.

Recorded beside the Pacific Ocean from the Panoramic House atop Mt. Tamalpais, Deradoorian notes the role space played in the composition of the record, molding the percussion tracks into gaping holes of sound. Ultimately, it’s all meant to be reflective. “Find the Sun is a record to sit and listen to, and ask yourself about your Self,” she says.

In the spring, Deradoorian will embark on an American tour in support of Stereolab. You can listen to “Saturnine Night” and see the dates, as well as information on Find the Sun, below.

Find the Sun Album Art:

Find the Sun Tracklist:

01. Red Den

02. Corsican Shores

03. Saturnine Night

04. Monk’s Robes

05. The Illuminator

06. Waterlily

07. It Was Me

08. Devil’s Market

09. Mask of Yesterday

10. Sun

Deradoorian Tour Dates:

May

02 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade #

04 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle #

05 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 #

07 – Portland, Maine @ State Theater #

08 – Kingston, N.Y. @ BSP Kingston #

09 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Small’s Theater #

10 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theater #

11 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre #

13 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater #

15 – Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

16 – Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern #

18 – Big Sur, Calif. @ Henry Miller Library #

19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield #

21 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory #

(# = Supporting Stereolab )