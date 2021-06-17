Diana Ross Announces New Album Thank You, Shares Single

Legendary singer and performer Diana Ross has announced her official musical comeback today (June 17) after 15 years since her last full-length album, I Love You. The new record, simply titled Thank You, is out Sept. 10 on Decca/Universal and features production from collaborators such as Troy Miller, Neff-U and the recently very busy Jack Antonoff.
Ross says of the album, recorded in her home studio, “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”
Alongside the announcement is the title track “Thank You,” which finds the singer in familiar territory: a glossy array of keys for Ross’ singular voice (still sounding as strong as ever) to glide over, with a mighty groove that calls back to some of her most iconic singles.
Below, check out the visuals for the new single (plus an album trailer) and revisit Paste archival audio from Ross’ brilliant 1983 Central Park performance. You’ll find the details of Thank You further down.
Thank You Album Art:
Thank You Tracklist:
01. Thank You
02. If the World Just Danced
03. All Is Well
04. In Your Heart
05. Just In Case
06. The Answers Always Love
07. Let’s Do It
08. I Still Believe
09. Count On Me
10. Tomorrow
11. Beautiful Love
12. Time To Call
13. Come Together