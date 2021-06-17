Diana Ross Announces New Album Thank You, Shares Single

Legendary singer and performer Diana Ross has announced her official musical comeback today (June 17) after 15 years since her last full-length album, I Love You. The new record, simply titled Thank You, is out Sept. 10 on Decca/Universal and features production from collaborators such as Troy Miller, Neff-U and the recently very busy Jack Antonoff.

Ross says of the album, recorded in her home studio, “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”

Alongside the announcement is the title track “Thank You,” which finds the singer in familiar territory: a glossy array of keys for Ross’ singular voice (still sounding as strong as ever) to glide over, with a mighty groove that calls back to some of her most iconic singles.

Below, check out the visuals for the new single (plus an album trailer) and revisit Paste archival audio from Ross’ brilliant 1983 Central Park performance. You’ll find the details of Thank You further down.

Thank You Album Art:

Thank You Tracklist:

01. Thank You

02. If the World Just Danced

03. All Is Well

04. In Your Heart

05. Just In Case

06. The Answers Always Love

07. Let’s Do It

08. I Still Believe

09. Count On Me

10. Tomorrow

11. Beautiful Love

12. Time To Call

13. Come Together