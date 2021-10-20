Diet Cig Announce 2022 Tour Dates

In 2020, Diet Cig released Do You Wonder About Me? and had to work with promoting an album rollout in the middle of a pandemic, which caused their tour to be canceled. In September of 2021, the band again had to cancel their East Coast tour scheduled for October, out of concern for the safety of both the band and their fans. Thankfully, not all hope is lost! After releasing an EP of reimagined songs from the album titled Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To, the duo have announced a five-date tour that kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for January 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

For those who want a taste of Diet Cig live, the band will host a livestream of Diet Cig: Live at Studio Two Three on Dec. 2. Tickets are available now.

Below, watch the video for “Who Are You” and Diet Cig’s 2017 Paste session, and keep scrolling to check out all of their tour dates. You can purchase tickets for those dates, including the livestream, here.

Diet Cig Tour Dates:

December

02 – Livestream via GCTV

January

20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

21 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

22 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry