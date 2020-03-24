Dirty Projectors Announce New EP Out Friday, Share Song "Search For Life"

Dirty Projectors have been in a transitory period for some time now. After the band’s loss of longtime member Amber Coffman in 2013, David Longstreth released what was ostensibly a solo in their 2017 self-titled record. It was a back-to-basics moment, a much smaller project than the vocal acrobatics and avant garde tinges present thanks to contributions from Coffman and Angel Deradoorian over the years.

In many ways, it felt like Longstreth was finding what the band meant post-breakup—not a breakup of the band, per se, but the breakup between Coffman and Longstreth, who had been in a relationship for several years, represented beautifully by the cover of Dirty Projectors and their 2018 album Lamp Lit Prose hearkening back to their breakout album Bitte Orca, which featured a photo of Coffman and Deradoorian.

With the announcement of Dirty Projectors’ new EP Windows Open Tuesday, we can firmly say they’re back with a solid sense of identity. The EP will feature 4 tracks, all of which feature BOBBY member Maia Friedman on lead vocals. The EP not only embraces Friedman as the band’s new centerpiece but also welcomes in the touring members from Lamp Lit Prose as mainstays.

The band also shared “Search For Life” from the EP. It’s a string-laden ballad with soft feelings of longing and a strong return to the vocal stylings the band has become known for over the years. The EP will also feature the band’s recent single “Overlord” released back in late February.

You can check out the lyric video for “Search For Life” below as well as information regarding the EP. Windows Open will be out this Friday on March 27.

Windows Open Cover Art

Windows Open Tracklist

1. On The Breeze

2. Overlord

3. Search For Life

4. Guarding The Baby