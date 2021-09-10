Listen to Duke Deuce's High-Energy New Crunkstar Single, "WTF!"

Still riding high on the acclaim of his 2021 album Duke Nukem, Memphis crunk standard-bearer Duke Deuce has shared the first preview of his forthcoming follow-up Crunkstar, coming soon.

Out now on Quality Control Music / Motown Records / Made Men Movement, “WTF!” reunites the MC with “DUKE SKYWALKER” producer oldhauntie, who provides a menacing mid-tempo trap beat for Duke Deuce to get belligerent over. “Fuck whoever don’t like this song, I crank this bitch up by my own,” he raps, bringing unflinching energy as he turns his signature ad-lib into a sneering, swaggering dismissal of his competition (“Rap game janitor, take out the garbage”).

Duke Deuce’s breakout 2021 started early with Duke Nukem’s February release, and continued with features on YehMe2’s “Dog Eat Dog” and Isaiah Rashad’s “Lay Wit Ya”—Paste tapped the latter as one of May’s best tracks.

Listen to “WTF!” below and stay tuned for updates on Crunkstar.