PREMIERE: Dummy Announce New Album Free Energy
Stream the LA noise-pop band's new single "Nullspace" below.Photo by Jason Watkins Music News Dummy
This morning, LA quartet Dummy—Alex Ewell, Emma Maatman, Nathan O’Dell and Joe Trainor—have announced their sophomore LP, Free Energy, which is set to release on September 6 via Trouble in Mind Records. One of the brightest guitar pop and ambient acts around, Dummy made waves with their debut full-length Mandatory Enjoyment. They snagged slots on tours with bands like Horsegirl, Black Country, New Road, Spirit of the Beehive, Dehd and others, and Sub Pop even brought the band in as a part of the label’s ongoing Singles Club.
But Free Energy looks to be a restless, vibrant record that broadens Dummy’s appeal even more so. Lead single “Nullspace” lands someplace in-between shoegaze and bedroom pop—which is the band’s sweet spot. Maatman’s vocals are plush, while O’Dell’s guitar lead features a big riff piercing through bubbly (literally) synthesizers that swell and pop on a loop. “Nullspace” is physical and blissful, signaling that Dummy will always be on the move and always searching for the next chorus, hook or soundscape they can conquer.
Listen to “Nullspace” and check out the Free Energy album artwork and tracklist below. Pre-order the record here.
Free Energy Album Artwork:
Free Energy Tracklist:
Intro-UB
Soonish
Unshaped Road
Opaline Bubbletear
Blue Dada
Nullspace
Minus World
Dip in the Lake
Sudden Flutes
Psychic battery
Nine Clean Nails
Godspin
Dummy’s Upcoming Tour Dates:
Sat. Sept. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Wed. Sept. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt
Fri. Sept. 13 – Portland, OR @ Lose Yr Mind Fest
Sat. Sept. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
Sun. Sept. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Wed. Sept. 18 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
Fri. Sept. 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
Sat. Sept. 21 – Oxnard, CA @ Mrs. Olson’s
Thu. Oct. 31 – Breda, NL @ Mezz
Fri. Nov. 1 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU
Sat. Nov. 2 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
Sun. Nov. 3 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
Tue. Nov. 5 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Wed. Nov. 6 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
Thu. Nov. 7 – Oslo, NO @ Blå
Fri. Nov. 8 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
Sat. Nov. 9 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival
Sun. Nov. 10 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury
Mon. Nov. 11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
Tue. Nov. 12 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse
Wed. Nov. 13 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Thu. Nov. 14 – Annecy, FR @ La Brise Glace Festival
Fri. Nov. 15 – Dijon, FR @ Le Consortium
Sat. Nov. 16 – Rennes, FR @ Kool Thing Festival
Sun. Nov. 17 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai
Tue. Nov. 19 – Marseille, FR @ L’Intermédiare
Wed. Nov. 20 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic
Thu. Nov. 21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat
Fri. Nov. 22 – Angers, FR @ Joker’s Pub
Sun. Nov. 24 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Tue. Nov. 26 – London, UK @ Moth Club
Wed. Nov. 27 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
Thu. Nov. 28 – Coventry, UK @ Just Dropped In
Fri. Nov. 29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend
Sun. Dec. 1 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
Mon. Dec. 2 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
Tue. Dec. 3 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
Wed. Dec. 4 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
Thu. Dec. 5 – Brighton, UK @ Dust