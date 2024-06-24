This morning, LA quartet Dummy—Alex Ewell, Emma Maatman, Nathan O’Dell and Joe Trainor—have announced their sophomore LP, Free Energy, which is set to release on September 6 via Trouble in Mind Records. One of the brightest guitar pop and ambient acts around, Dummy made waves with their debut full-length Mandatory Enjoyment. They snagged slots on tours with bands like Horsegirl, Black Country, New Road, Spirit of the Beehive, Dehd and others, and Sub Pop even brought the band in as a part of the label’s ongoing Singles Club.

But Free Energy looks to be a restless, vibrant record that broadens Dummy’s appeal even more so. Lead single “Nullspace” lands someplace in-between shoegaze and bedroom pop—which is the band’s sweet spot. Maatman’s vocals are plush, while O’Dell’s guitar lead features a big riff piercing through bubbly (literally) synthesizers that swell and pop on a loop. “Nullspace” is physical and blissful, signaling that Dummy will always be on the move and always searching for the next chorus, hook or soundscape they can conquer.

Listen to “Nullspace” and check out the Free Energy album artwork and tracklist below. Pre-order the record here.

Free Energy Album Artwork:



Free Energy Tracklist:

Intro-UB

Soonish

Unshaped Road

Opaline Bubbletear

Blue Dada

Nullspace

Minus World

Dip in the Lake

Sudden Flutes

Psychic battery

Nine Clean Nails

Godspin

Dummy’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Wed. Sept. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

Fri. Sept. 13 – Portland, OR @ Lose Yr Mind Fest

Sat. Sept. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

Sun. Sept. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Wed. Sept. 18 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

Fri. Sept. 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

Sat. Sept. 21 – Oxnard, CA @ Mrs. Olson’s

Thu. Oct. 31 – Breda, NL @ Mezz

Fri. Nov. 1 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU

Sat. Nov. 2 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

Sun. Nov. 3 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

Tue. Nov. 5 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. Nov. 6 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Thu. Nov. 7 – Oslo, NO @ Blå

Fri. Nov. 8 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

Sat. Nov. 9 – Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie Festival

Sun. Nov. 10 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury

Mon. Nov. 11 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

Tue. Nov. 12 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse

Wed. Nov. 13 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 14 – Annecy, FR @ La Brise Glace Festival

Fri. Nov. 15 – Dijon, FR @ Le Consortium

Sat. Nov. 16 – Rennes, FR @ Kool Thing Festival

Sun. Nov. 17 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai

Tue. Nov. 19 – Marseille, FR @ L’Intermédiare

Wed. Nov. 20 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

Thu. Nov. 21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Iboat

Fri. Nov. 22 – Angers, FR @ Joker’s Pub

Sun. Nov. 24 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Tue. Nov. 26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Wed. Nov. 27 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

Thu. Nov. 28 – Coventry, UK @ Just Dropped In

Fri. Nov. 29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend

Sun. Dec. 1 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Mon. Dec. 2 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

Tue. Dec. 3 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Wed. Dec. 4 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

Thu. Dec. 5 – Brighton, UK @ Dust