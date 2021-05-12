Durand Jones & The Indications Announce New Album Private Space, Share "Witchoo" Video

Throwback soul outfit Durand Jones & The Indications have a new album on the way: Private Space goes public July 30 via Dead Oceans and Colemine Records, but the video for lead single “Witchoo” is out now. The band also have an 11-date U.S. tour set for this fall, kicking off in Boston on Sept. 7.

“Witchoo” is a light-as-a-feather funk number powered by Mike Montgomery’s wiggly bassline, and Aaron Frazer and Durand Jones’ engaging high/low vocal harmonies, all imbued with a quiet, but unmistakable confidence. Jazzy keys and ambient conversation lend the song a smoothly celebratory vibe, as do its group-chant choruses: “Come through, bring the crew / I just wanna be witchoo!” Driven by effortlessly tight musicianship, “Witchoo” is an irresistible ode to getting together and having a good time—with a cathartic summer right around the corner in the States, the band’s timing couldn’t be better. Seeing Frazer, Jones and The Indications moving from isolation to joyous togetherness in the accompanying visual (dir. Weird Life) just hammers the excitement home.

Private Space follows 2019’s American Love Call and, per a press release, promises to introduce “a wider range of sounds,” including synths and disco beats, into the band’s classic soul revival sound. “At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me,” says Jones in a statement.

Below, you’ll find the “Witchoo” video, Durand Jones & The Indications’ Paste Studio session (one of our most-viewed ever), the details of Private Space and the band’s tour dates.

Private Space Tracklist:

01. Love Will Work It Out

02. Witchoo

03. Private Space

04. More Than Ever

05. Ride or Die

06. The Way That I Do

07. Reach Out

08. Sexy Thang

09. Sea of Love

10. I Can See

Private Space Album Art:

Durand Jones & The Indications Tour Dates:

September

07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

13 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

20 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

(on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time)