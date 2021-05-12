Durand Jones & The Indications Announce New Album Private Space, Share "Witchoo" Video

Throwback soul outfit Durand Jones & The Indications have a new album on the way: Private Space goes public July 30 via Dead Oceans and Colemine Records, but the video for lead single “Witchoo” is out now. The band also have an 11-date U.S. tour set for this fall, kicking off in Boston on Sept. 7.
“Witchoo” is a light-as-a-feather funk number powered by Mike Montgomery’s wiggly bassline, and Aaron Frazer and Durand Jones’ engaging high/low vocal harmonies, all imbued with a quiet, but unmistakable confidence. Jazzy keys and ambient conversation lend the song a smoothly celebratory vibe, as do its group-chant choruses: “Come through, bring the crew / I just wanna be witchoo!” Driven by effortlessly tight musicianship, “Witchoo” is an irresistible ode to getting together and having a good time—with a cathartic summer right around the corner in the States, the band’s timing couldn’t be better. Seeing Frazer, Jones and The Indications moving from isolation to joyous togetherness in the accompanying visual (dir. Weird Life) just hammers the excitement home.
Private Space follows 2019’s American Love Call and, per a press release, promises to introduce “a wider range of sounds,” including synths and disco beats, into the band’s classic soul revival sound. “At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me,” says Jones in a statement.
Below, you’ll find the “Witchoo” video, Durand Jones & The Indications’ Paste Studio session (one of our most-viewed ever), the details of Private Space and the band’s tour dates.
Private Space Tracklist:
01. Love Will Work It Out
02. Witchoo
03. Private Space
04. More Than Ever
05. Ride or Die
06. The Way That I Do
07. Reach Out
08. Sexy Thang
09. Sea of Love
10. I Can See
Private Space Album Art:
Durand Jones & The Indications Tour Dates:
September
07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
13 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
20 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
(on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time)