Eades Sign with Heist or Hit, Share "Former Warnings Cluster"

Alternative quintet Eades have found a label in Heist or Hit, and are celebrating with the release of a delightfully DIY single in “Former Warnings Cluster.”

“Former Warnings Cluster” is the perfect opener to this new chapter in Eades’ career with its skillful incorporation of garage-rock and new wave influences into their vibrant brand of indie rock. The latest single marks a change in recording strategy that brings a new energy to the Leeds band’s sound as they craft music in their basement studio.

Lead singer Harry Jordan elaborated on this process in a statement:

“Former Warnings Cluster” is probably our most ambitious recording yet. We’ve always felt we didn’t match our live sound, so we decided to shake up the process. It was recorded live in my basement, with vocals and a few overdubs added later. This allowed us to be a lot more free with the performance, speeding up and slowing down to take the song on a bit of a journey. It was also the first time we’ve ever recorded to tape, which added a load of other hurdles to overcome, but I think the final product is a lot more true to who we are as a band moving forward.

Watch the music video for “Former Warnings Cluster” below.