Listen to Ellis’ Dreamy and Dreary New Song “March 13,” from Her Debut LP Born Again

Linnea Siggelkow, the Ontario singer/songwriter better known by the moniker Ellis, shares the new single “March 13” Friday, from her forthcoming debut LP Born Again. The album is out on April 3 through Fat Possum Records.

“March 13” follows the singles “Fall Apart” and “Embarrassing,” which were released earlier this year.

“‘March 13’ plays right after the last single ‘Embarrassing’ on the track listing, and is a reflection on a night that I did embarrass myself,” says Siggelkow in a statement. “I acted badly and put someone I cared about in an unnecessary and uncomfortable situation, but refused to admit at the time that I was out of line.”

While Ellis won’t be able to embark on her tour with Ratboys due to the coronavirus pandemic, she hopes that the record helps those who feel alone—which is a much-appreciated sentiment, now more than ever in the time of social distancing.

“I rarely sit down with any specific intention when I’m working on music, but if these songs help people to find some comfort or feel less alone in what they’re going through, then that’s really the greatest takeaway I could ever hope for,” Siggelkow continues in her statement.

Listen to “March 13” and check out Ellis performing “Something Blue” last year at Paste Studio NYC below, then revisit the details of Born Again right here. You can preorder the album here.