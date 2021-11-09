Empath Announce New Album, Visitor

Empath, the Philadelphia noise punks whom we’ve previously crowned as helping to redefine guitar music, have announced their sophomore album Visitor, out Feb. 11, 2022, via Fat Possum. Inspired by the scores of horror classics such as Nosferatu and The Wicker Man, Visitor’s production was handled by Jake Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The album’s announcement arrives with its first single, “Diamond Eyelids,” a jangly lo-fi collage of precious moments, accented with psychedelic guitars and muffled drums, that is as shoegaze as it is pop, without losing the noisy chaos that has made Empath such innovators.

Of the song, the band’s Catherine Elicson says:

This song was written stream of consciousness from a few pieced together memories I had. One of coming downstairs at my house one morning and unexpectedly finding a friend who lives on the other side of the country asleep on the couch, and the other memory was of when a friend used to travel from Chicago an hour and a half to the suburbs to work full time at a low paying Americorps job. Collaging memories in a way that created an emotional narrative about reaching for a fleeting moment of connection and familiarity.

Below, watch the video for “Diamond Eyelids” and keep scrolling for complete details of the album. You can preorder Visitor ahead of its Feb. 11 release here.



01. Genius of Evil

02. Born 100 Times

03. Diamond Eyelids

04. Passing Stranger

05. Corner of Surprise

06. House + Universe

07. Elvis Comeback Special

08. 80s

09. V

10. Bell

11. Paradise