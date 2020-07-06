Ennio Morricone Dead at 91

The prolific composer Ennio Morricone died earlier today, July 6, following complications from a fall last week, per The New York Times. He was 91 years old.

The Italian composer—who won an Oscar for scoring Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight—wrote over 500 film scores including Cinema Paradiso, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and The Untouchables. He was also the recipient of an honorary Oscar in 2007 for his contributions to music in film, and he won 11 of Italy’s David di Donatello Awards for film.

Morricone began writing music at the age of six while growing up in Rome, playing the trumpet as his primary instrument. By the 1960s, Morricone had joined Italy’s contemporary music scene, scoring his first film—Il Federale—in 1961. His scores, specifically his spaghetti westerns, were famous for using strange sounds to replicate aspects of the film’s environment, such as his famous recreation of a coyote howl in the iconic soundtrack for Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

A host of celebrities have already begun sharing their condolences and memories:

Ennio Morricone a unique sound magnificent melodies,a major influence & constant source of inspiration: Love and respect.Ennio Morricone un son unique, des mélodies magnifiques, une influence majeure et une source d’inspiration constante: avec amour et respect.#EnnioMoriconepic.twitter.com/H9oiCXk0qa — Jean-Michel Jarre (@jeanmicheljarre) July 6, 2020

RIP Ennio Morricone https://t.co/DBBhIMAWqj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 6, 2020