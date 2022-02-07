Erasers Announce New Album Constant Connection, Share Title Track

Perth, Australia’s Erasers, i.e., Rebecca Orchard and Rupert Thomas, have announced their new album Constant Connection, coming April 22 on Fire Talk Records. The duo have also released a music video for the record’s entrancing title track.

“Constant Connection” finds a compelling tension between luminous synths and Thomas’ shuffling drum loop—if the latter is the repeated heartbeat that enables life, the former is the vivid variety that makes it worth living. Meanwhile, Orchard considers what the duo describe as “the delicate nature of existing in the world and the strength in connection,” her droning vocals eventually falling away, as if superseded by something beyond words—perhaps the very “sense of the silence” she sings about. Orchard and Thomas star in the “Constant Connection” video, as well, standing still before a pier in one shot, then train tracks in another, as if quietly calling attention to civilization’s precious connective tissue—here and there, including at the end, they fade entirely from the frame.

“The core of this song came together quickly over the course of a morning writing session,” Erasers recall of “Constant Connection” in a statement. “As many good ideas do, this one seemed to gel in the space of a few minutes, the drum rhythm, bassline and repeated synth melody sat well together immediately.”

“While we haven’t played this one much in the live realm yet, when we have it’s been a joy to play,” the duo add. “Often you get tired and bored of your own songs, but there’s something about this one that just sits really well with us, so it seems fitting to have named the album after it.”

Watch the “Constant Connection” video (dir. Duncan Wright) below and see the details of Constant Connection further down. You can preorder the album here.

Constant Connection Tracklist:

1. I Understand

2. You See

3. Constant Connection

4. Folding

5. A Breeze

6. Recall The Words

7. Away From It All

8. Easy To See

Constant Connection Album Art: