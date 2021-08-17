Every Time I Die Announce New Album Radical, Share New Single

Metalcore titans Every Time I Die have had to disrupt a lot of plans during the pandemic such as their busy touring schedule and releasing a new album. Five years since their last album Low Teens —the longest amount of time between their releases in their career— the band has announced their forthcoming album Radical out Oct. 22 via Epitaph.

Today (Aug. 17), the band also shares a new single “Post-Boredom,” an ode to early punk rock with its hooky chorus and wailing guitars to carry its nihilistic message. The band is also featured in the hilarious music video as a cast of hilarious characters. In particular, guitarist Jordan Buckley plays a Spongebob shirt-wearing vape shop employee.

In a statement, vocalist Keith Buckley explains:

“Post-Boredom” was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real truth. I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It’s reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?

The album announcement comes fresh off the trails of the news of the band’s tour with Underoath and Spiritbox. Presale and VIP tickets are now available. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local time here.

Below, check out the video for “Post-Boredom” and keep scrolling for complete album details and tour date information.

Radical Artwork:

Radical Tracklist:

01. Dark Distance

02. Sly

03. Planet Shit

04. Post-Boredom

05. A Colossal Wreck

06. Desperate Pleasures

07. All This And War

08. Thing With Feathers

09. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together

Every Time I Die Tour Dates

2021

August

28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*

September

23 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

December

10-11 – Buffalo, NY @ ‘TID The Season

2022

February

18 – Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom^

19 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center^

20 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre^

23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren^

24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern^

25 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues^

26 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield^

28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO^

March

01 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater^

02 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory^

04 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex^

05 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre^

07 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore^

08 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius^

09 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore^

11 – Toronto, Ontario @ History^

12 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora^

13 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome^

14 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues^

15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE^

17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel^

18 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore^

19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore^

20 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom^

22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON^

23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore^

25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle^

(* – supporting The Ghost Inside)

(^ – w/ Underoath and Spiritbox)