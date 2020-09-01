Fat Tony Announces New Album Exotica, Shares Lead Single

After the release of Wake Up, his album with Taydex from earlier this year, Houston-born rapper Fat Tony has announced a new album Exotica, which will arrive on Oct. 23 via Carpark Records. Fat Tony also shared the album’s lead single, “Feeling Groovy,” with an accompanying 360-degree video.

“‘Feeling Groovy’ is all about desire,” Fat Tony said. “A married dad, smoking a Black & Mild spots a woman so fine, he considers throwing his whole life away to be with her. He feels like Bobby Brown is the only man who could understand him! This guy is frantic, just like my voice on the track.”

Watch the video for “Feeling Groovy” below and preorder Exotica here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist. Stream Fat Tony and Tom Cruz’s 2012 Daytrotter session here.

01. What Wake You Up (Feat. Bun B)

02. Special Girl

03. Gambling Man

04. Feeling Groovy

05. Je Ne Sais Quoi

06. New Beginnings

07. Jeremy Bixby

08. Intimate

09. Back In The Saddle