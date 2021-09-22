Faye Webster Shares Video for "Overslept," Featuring mei ehara

Fellow Atlanta native Faye Webster is still riding off the momentum of her latest album I Know I’m Funny haha (Secretly Canadian), which was named one of our favorite albums of June. Today (Sep. 22), Webster shares the video for “Overslept,” the dazzling track that features Japanese artist mei ehara.

Ehara was cited as Webster’s primary inspiration for I Know I’m Funny haha. The video for their collaboration was inspired by the ocean that separated the two.

“When I was writing I Know I’m Funny haha I had a little trouble finishing this song. I felt it needed someone else to complete it. mei ehara was someone who I listened to literally every day last year. She taught me so much about song-writing and instrumentation, and I felt like if anyone were to be on the record, it had to be her,” says Webster. “I wanted to do a video where mei and I could inhabit the same world, even though we’ve never met in person.”

Featuring black and white footage of Webster and ehara juxtaposed with colorful animated creatures, the video is a testament to movie magic. The two shot their scenes in their respective homes of Atlanta and Tokyo before handing the footage off to artist Harriet Yakub, who created the charming creatures. Webster was accompanied by frequent collaborator Hunter Airheart, while ehara enlisted the help of Tats Nakahara to help get the shots.

“We talked several times prior to the shoot and got a game plan together. On shoot day, we all got on a video call.” says Airheart. “Tats finessed and hooked the camera up to the video call, so I could see the exact shot we were getting…truly was a game changer. Getting to work with these different artists all over the world, especially right now, felt super special and I’m just thankful to be a part.”

Below, watch the video for “Overslept” and listen to I Know I’m Funny haha via your preferred streaming platform here.