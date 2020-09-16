Faye Webster Shares Video for New Single "Better Distractions"

Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Faye Webster has shared a new single called “Better Distractions” along with a music video. Webster also announced a livestream titled “Live From Chase Park Transduction” on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET via NoonChorus.

Webster said of “Better Distractions”:

I wrote this song kinda without knowing I was writing it. It’s a kind of free association, just thoughts running straight from my head onto paper untouched. I also think it’s the best my band has ever sounded on record.

Earlier this year, Webster released a standalone single “In A Good Way,” following her 2019 album Atlanta Millionaires Club.

Watch the “Better Distractions” video, co-directed and shot by Matt Swinsky and Eat Humans, below. Purchase tickets for “Live From Chase Park Transduction” here.