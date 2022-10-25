Feeble Little Horse Sign to Saddle Creek, Reissue Debut Album Hayday

Messy excitement is what drives noise-pop band Feeble Little Horse’s music. It feels sloppy with passion, like they take their music seriously, but not themselves. Indeed, a primary example of this emerges with the song “Chores,” for which they have released an animated music video today (Oct. 25), done by Corinne James. The style looks fittingly like something you might find in a child’s coloring book, with different fantastical characters continuously morphing and antagonizing each other. And with lyrics like, “I put my name on the leftovers / Good boys know to be polite / I’m not surprised / Don’t you know manners, big boy?” the anger is palpable, at the same time as inducing a giggle.

Vocalist and bassist Lydia Slocum explains:

Through iMessage, Seb [Sebastian Kinsler, guitar, production, vocals, bass] sent me the instrumental track and I came over to Jake [Kelley, drums] and Ryan’s [Walchonski, guitar, vocals] old apartment and after meeting Ryan I sang what I had come up with for the song. I had been sitting on some anger from a recent breakup so it was easy for me to fuel that pent up energy into some words for the songs these guys I just met were making but had no lyrics for. The final product was completely a group effort and could not have landed where it did if we all hadn’t been each other’s puzzle pieces.

The video comes as part of the re-release of their debut album, Hayday, with bonus tracks to celebrate their signing to Saddle Creek. The album’s re-release comes via Saddle Creek and Unstable, a label founded by the band. The LP will also be pressed to vinyl for the first time, with a limited transparent red Saddle Creek exclusive, a limited transparent blue Indie Exclusive and a normal black pressing.

Watch the new video for “Chores” below, and find their upcoming tour dates further down.

Feeble Little Horse Tour Dates:

December

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

29 – Washington, DC @ The Pocket

January 2023

1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

2 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

5 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street