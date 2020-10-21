FINNEAS Shares New Single "Can't Wait To Be Dead": Listen

Today, FINNEAS dropped his bold new single “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.” The track follows the release of “What They’ll Say About Us” from last month.

FINNEAS says of the new song:

I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet. Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.

Additionally, the music video for new song “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” will arrive tomorrow, Oct. 22. The visual was directed by Constellation Jones (aka Clark Johnson) who has worked with Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga and Miguel.

Listen to FINNEAS’ new single below, and keep scrolling to revisit his 2019 Paste studio session.