Watch First Aid Kit Play "Emmylou" & More Live on This Day in 2012

In early 2012, Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit released their sophomore album, The Lion’s Roar, which our critic called “a gorgeous record and a spectacular follow-up to their 2010 debut.”

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg first gained substantial popularity in 2008 with their cover of Fleet Foxes’ “Tiger Mountain Pleasant Song.” Since that video was uploaded to the internet, they’ve released four pretty impeccable studio albums, plus 2018’s Tender Offerings EP.

On this day (July 28) in 2012, the band played a short set for us at Paste’s outpost at Newport Folk Festival. The concert included fan favorite “Emmylou,” plus “Waltz For Richard” (a track from their 2010 debut The Big Black and the Blue) and a cover of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Universal Soldier.”

Watch the band play “Emmylou” below, and keep scrolling to watch the full concert.