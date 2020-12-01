Fleet Foxes Announce New Performance, A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream

Following the release of their autumnal album Shore, one of Paste’s top albums of 2020, Fleet Foxes are ringing in the winter season with the announcement of a new show, A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream, airing on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

The acoustic performance will include frontman Robin Pecknold performing from Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church. Although most of the stream will feature Pecknold solo, the Resistance Revival Chorus will appear on one song in the set. Tickets start at $20 and are available here.

Along with the announcement of A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream, the band are also releasing Shore’s instrumental stems exclusively on Bandcamp this Friday.

See the poster for A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream below, beneath a 2008 Fleet Foxes performance from the Paste archives. Read Paste’s review of Shore here.