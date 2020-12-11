Watch Fleet Foxes Perform "Can I Believe You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Fleet Foxes dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night to perform “Can I Believe You,” from their new album Shore.

Joining forces with Resistance Revival Chorus, the band’s live rendition of “Can I Believe You” shifted scenes, between being elevated by the acoustics in the Brooklyn church and an indoor studio performance. The harmonic choir solo was a stunning addition to the indie-folk energy that Fleet Foxes brought.

Recently, the band’s Robin Pecknold announced A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream, a solo acoustic event set for Dec. 21. Find out more about the upcoming livestream here.

Paste picked “Can I Believe You” as one of 2020’s 50 best songs Friday. Find out where it landed on our ranking right here.

Watch Fleet Foxes’ performance of “Can I Believe You” on Colbert below, plus a 2008 set from the Paste archives.