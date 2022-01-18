Fly Anakin Announces Debut Album, Shares Madlib-Produced Single

At 27 years old, Richmond, Virginia’s own Fly Anakin has become one of the most exciting new rappers alongside his friends and peers such as Pink Siifu, Big Kahuna OG, Nickelus F and more. Today (Jan. 18), Anakin announces his debut album Frank, which arrives March 11 via Lex Records, with the release of “No Dough,” produced by none other than Madlib.

“No Dough” is a perfect display of Anakin’s captivating lyricism and delivery, weaving in and out of Madlib’s eclectic and chaotic collage of sound that he has become known for. Clocking in at just under two minutes long, Anakin flexes the New York-tinged ruggedness in his breakneck raps as he reflects on his past, present and future.

Below, listen to “No Dough” and keep scrolling to check out complete details of Frank ahead of its March 11 release.

Frank Artwork:



Frank Tracklist:

1. Love Song (Come Back)

2. Dontbeafraid (feat. Henny L.O.)

3. Sean Price

4. Underdog Theme

5. Kenneth Cole Collections (Skit)

6. WaxPoetic

7. Black Be The Source (feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)

8. Ghost (feat. Nickelus F.)

9. Class Clown (Interlude)

10. Bread (Skit)

11. No Dough

12. Grammy Snubnose

13. Bad Business (Killswitch)

14. Poisonous Primates

15. Fly Away (Skit)

16. Telepathic (feat. Big Kahuna OG)

17. Bag Man