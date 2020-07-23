Fruit Bats Announce Smashing Pumpkins Cover Album

Fruit Bats have announced a full-album cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ iconic 1993 album, Siamese Dream. The cover album, out Aug. 21, will be released exclusively on vinyl via Turntable Kitchen’s SOUNDS DELICIOUS subscription series.

Eric D. Johnson said of the project:

In 1993, I was the prime age to be swept up in alternative radio. But truth be told, while I loved Nirvana and Jane’s Addiction, in my heart I was still secretly wearing a hole in my cassette copy of Steve Miller Band’s Greatest Hits (1974-78). Somehow, Smashing Pumpkins spoke to all sides of me—angsty on the surface but really filled with a kind of Midwest mysticism that spoke directly to my 17-year-old-kid-from-Illinois brain. It’s also the first tape I ever listened to while driving a long distance alone. I’m pretty sure my version of this album is based on subconscious memories of that drive. I played all the instruments on this. And no, of course I’m not going to be able to recreate Billy Corgan’s crushing, epic guitar tone. Nor could I dream of touching Jimmy Chamberlin’s floaty (yet ever-shredding) drumming. This version is all about hazy memories for me, and how Corgan’s brilliant pop hooks can travel through time and exist in any possible instrumental configuration.

The band has also released a cover of “Today” off the forthcoming album. Listen below. Further down, revisit Fruit Bats’ 2019 Paste Studio session.