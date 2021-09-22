Fugees Announce Reunion Tour for The Score 25th Anniversary

Whether you’re ready or not, Fugees are reuniting, touring and performing their first shows together in 15 years. Fugees, comprised of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album The Score by embarking on a 12-city 2021 world tour.

The tour whizzes through the United States, makes its way to Paris and London, and wraps up in Nigeria and Ghana. The first performance on the tour is in New York tonight, Sept. 22, at an undisclosed location.

The Score won the Fugees two Grammy Awards in 1997. The album also made the Fugees the first hip-hop group to be nominated for Album of the Year. It remains the best-selling album by a hip-hop group.

In a statement, Hill said, “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The first public performance by the Fugees, airing on Sept. 25, is in support of Global Citizen Live, a broadcast event for defending the planet and defeating poverty. Fugees’ partnership with Global Citizen will continue throughout the tour.

Tickets for the reunion tour will go on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. local. Find the tour dates below. You can purchase tickets here.

Fugees Tour Dates:

September

22 – NYC @ ???

November

02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

28 – Washington D.C.@ Capital One Arena

December

04 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

06 – London, U.K. @ The O2

??? – Nigeria @ ???

18 – Ghana @ ???