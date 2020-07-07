Future Islands Return With Vibrant New Single "For Sure": Listen

Indie-rock giants Future Islands are back with their first new track in three years.

The band—fronted by the ever-intense and uber-talented vocalist Sam Herring—wrote and recorded the new song, titled “For Sure,” in their hometown of Baltimore, Md. Future Islands is Herring, Michael Lowry, Gerrit Welmers and William Cashion. This particular song, a characteristically relentless and blaring electronica anthem, features backing vocals from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, who just recently released a solo EP of her own on Sub Pop. Cashion also released an ambient solo project titled Postcard Music last month.

The new single arrives with an action-packed music video featuring a pair of cars racing through striking surreal landscapes. That signature Future Islands bassline carries the song and gives it a sense of urgency that perfectly matches the action movie-inspired video. The clip veers into spooky, post-apocalyptic territory once you realize the cars have no driver.

There’s no word yet on whether or not this single is part of a forthcoming album. Future Islands’ most recent full-length release was The Far Field LP in 2017.

Watch the video for “For Sure” below, and/or stream the song on your platform of choice right here. Further down, revisit Future Islands’ 2011 Daytrotter session. Keep scrolling for a peek at the “For Sure” single art.

“For Sure” Single Art: