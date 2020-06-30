Ganser Release Existential New Single "Emergency Equipment & Exits"

Chicago outfit Ganser have shared a new single, “Emergency Equipment & Exits,” from their forthcoming album Just Look at That Sky, out July 31 on Felte Records. Just Look at That Sky follows their 2018 debut Odd Talk. Back in 2018, Paste featured Ganser in our list of Chicago Bands You Need to Know.

“Emergency Equipment & Exits” follows previous singles “Bags For Life,” “Lucky” and “Bad Form,” and it features a new video directed by the band. It’s a contemplative tune with numbing, monochrome guitar strums that are just as existential as their lines of emotional disconnect. Their building art rock clamor also mimics the divisions between perceived reality, actual reality and idealized reality.

Vocalist and bassist Alicia Gaines says of the new song and video:

Sometimes everything gets too close, even when things are good, and you get this screaming desire to run away. The song and video are both about feeling estranged from reality and choosing nothing over too much—the floor drops out, and you only have yourself to deal with. It was very strange to be focused on not only the video direction, but also safety precautions during this time.

Watch the video for “Emergency Equipment & Exits” below, and preorder Just Look at That Sky here.