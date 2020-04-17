Ganser Share Ripping New Single "Lucky" From Forthcoming Album Just Look at That Sky

Chicago art rockers Ganser have shared a new single “Lucky” from their forthcoming album Just Look at That Sky, out July 31 on Felte Records. The new single also comes with a self-directed music video, which you can watch below. Just Look at That Sky follows their 2018 debut Odd Talk. Back in 2018, Paste featured Ganser in our list of Chicago Bands You Need to Know.

On “Lucky,” Ganser merge pummeling noise-punk with droll, shared post-punk vocals from Alicia Gaines and Nadia Garofalo. It’s a raucous song about self-sabotage, and when shards of glass start to fly after their ripping guitar solo, it’s best to either hurl yourself into the wreckage or duck and cover. When they spout the album title with an almost maniacal, slow-building tension over combusting guitars, there’s no chance of freeing yourself from their magnetic grip.

“‘Lucky’ is a commentary on personal feelings of inadequacy and how these feelings can often result in unhealthy or extreme behaviors,” Garofalo says. “Especially now, as we are in a time of uncertainty, it feels like we have even less control over what is happening to and around us. Isn’t it shitty when things don’t work out the way we’d hoped?!”

Listen to “Lucky” below, and preorder Just Look at That Sky here.