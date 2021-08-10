Ganser Announce Fall U.S. Tour with Modern English, Bartees Strange, Algiers

Chicago rockers Ganser are getting back out on the road, announcing a fall U.S. tour in support of Modern English, Bartees Strange and Algiers.

The band’s 18-date run begins at their hometown’s Thalia Hall on Aug. 26, sticking mostly to the Midwest and East Coast through September, including another Chicago stop for Sept. 18’s Riot Fest, before heading down south for a half-dozen more October shows, including a set at Austin’s Levitation Festival.

Ganser are supporting their acclaimed sophomore album Just Look at That Sky, one of Paste’s top albums of 2020, as well as their 2021 remix EP Look at the Sun, which featured remix collaborations from Andy Bell (GLOK), Sad13, and Adam Faulkner of Girl Band, as well as a pair of the band’s new tour-mates, Algiers and Bartees Strange.

“We’re excited to be hitting the road with such a diverse group of artists,” says Ganser’s Alicia Gaines in a statement. “We had the opportunity of collaborating with Bartees and Algiers last year on the remix EP, and to finally be playing shows in person together, it’s really something else.”

Watch Ganser celebrate one year of Just Look at That Sky in their recent Paste Studio on the Road: Chicago set below, and find their tour dates further down.

Ganser Tour Dates:

August

26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

September

01 – Evanston, IL @ Space *

04 – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn *

05 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag *

07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe +

08 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop +

10 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern +

12 – Madison, WI @ University of WI Madison +

15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme +

16 – Bloomington, IN @ Bishop +

18 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

October

05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

07 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

09 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

(* with Modern English)

(+ with Bartees Strange)

(^ with Algiers)