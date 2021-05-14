Riot Fest 2021 Lineup Announced: Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels Headlining

The festival wave is trucking on whether we like it or not, and Chicago, Illinois’ famed rock festival, Riot Fest, has announced its 2021 lineup. The updated lineup comes after My Chemical Romance canceled their tour dates, forcing the festival to push back their announcement to find a new headliner. Today (May 14) comes the long-awaited lineup, featuring Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels and more for the September festival.

Slated to happen in Douglass Park from Sept. 17-19, Riot Fest will also feature sets from Pixies, Devo, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Circle Jerks, and Mike Patton’s Faith No More and Mr. Bungle.

In addition to the standard three days, organizers have added a special Thursday night for early ticketholders, featuring surprise performances of bands not scheduled to perform on the other days. More bands are scheduled to be announced soon.

Riot Fest is very much aware of the disappointment from My Chemical Romance canceling and has slated the emo kings for their 2022 festival. The festival has offered for people to keep their 2021 tickets and receive a special price for their 2022 passes, or customers can transfer their ticket to 2022 until June 15. Customers can also receive refunds for their 2021 tickets by May 31.

Tickets are on sale now via the fest’s website. Lineups by day will be announced soon.

See the complete lineup in the poster below, beneath a throwback Nine Inch Nails performance from the Paste archives.