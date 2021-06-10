George Harrison's All Things Must Pass Getting 50th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Often referred to as his masterpiece, George Harrison’s landmark 1970 album All Things Must Pass is getting some major additions for its 50th anniversary, with new boxsets out Aug. 6 on Capital/UMe. A stunningly personal portrait of the artist following the dissolution of The Beatles, the “Super Deluxe Edition” of the album will feature 70 tracks across either eight LPs or five CDs (and even Blu-ray audio discs!), depending on which version you choose. These new songs will be made up of unreleased demos, studio jams and outtakes, while the original tracks have been remastered by Paul Hicks, with executive production from Harrison’s son, Dhani.

Included with the limited run of “Uber Edition” issues is a scrapbook that features “archival notes, track-by-track annotation, rare photos, memorabilia and more,” per a press release, as well as a 44-page book that tracks the making of All Things Must Pass through interviews with collaborators and Harrison’s old notes, all designed in a way that pays homage to Harrison’s esteem and admiration for the natural world. Figurines of Harrison and the gnomes that populate the album’s cover will also be included in the Uber Edition, which houses each item in a gorgeous wooden crate.

Today’s (June 10) announcement is accompanied by a video for “Run Of The Mill (Take 36),” a previously unheard and remixed cut from the album. Directed by Gavin Davis, the video animates the iconic imagery from the album, breathing new life into these old recordings.

Both editions of All Things Must Pass are available for preorder here. Watch the video for “Run Of The Mill (Take 36)” below, as well as a trailer for the album (and a 1975 Harrison interview from the Paste archives), and check out the 70-song tracklist further down.

All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Main Album)

1. I’d Have You Anytime

2. My Sweet Lord

3. Wah-Wah

4. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

5. What Is Life

6. If Not For You

7. Behind That Locked Door

8. Let It Down

9. Run Of The Mill

Disc Two (Main Album Cont.)

01. Beware Of Darkness

02. Apple Scruffs

03. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

04. Awaiting On You All

05. All Things Must Pass

06. I Dig Love

07. Art Of Dying

08. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

09. Hear Me Lord

10. Out Of The Blue *

11. It’s Johnny’s Birthday *

12. Plug Me In *

13. I Remember Jeep *

14. Thanks For The Pepperoni *

(* Newly Remastered/Original Mix)

Disc Three (Day 1 Demos – Tuesday 26 May 1970)

01. All Things Must Pass (Take 1) †

02. Behind That Locked Door (Take 2)

03. I Live For You (Take 1)

04. Apple Scruffs (Take 1)

05. What Is Life (Take 3)

06. Awaiting On You All (Take 1) †

07. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 2)

08. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 1)

09. I Dig Love (Take 1)

10. Going Down To Golders Green (Take 1)

11. Dehra Dun (Take 2)

12. Om Hare Om (Gopala Krishna) (Take 1)

13. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll) (Take 2)

14. My Sweet Lord (Take 1) †

15. Sour Milk Sea (Take 1)

Disc Four (Day 2 Demos – Wednesday 27 May 1970)

01. Run Of The Mill (Take 1) †

02. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

03. Everybody/Nobody (Take 1)

04. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

05. Window Window (Take 1)

06. Beautiful Girl (Take 1)

07. Beware Of Darkness (Take 1)

08. Let It Down (Take 1)

09. Tell Me What Has Happened To You (Take 1)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 1)

11. Nowhere To Go (Take 1)

12. Cosmic Empire (Take 1)

13. Mother Divine (Take 1)

14. I Don’t Want To Do It (Take 1)

15. If Not For You (Take 1)

(† Previously Released)

Disc Five (Session Outtakes and Jams)

01. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 14)

02. Wah-Wah (Take 1)

03. I’d Have You Anytime (Take 5)

04. Art Of Dying (Take 1)

05. Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27)

06. If Not For You (Take 2)

07. Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine) (Take 1)

08. What Is Life (Take 1)

09. Beware Of Darkness (Take 8)

10. Hear Me Lord (Take 5)

11. Let It Down (Take 1)

12. Run Of The Mill (Take 36)

13. Down To the River (Rocking Chair Jam) (Take 1)

14. Get Back (Take 1)

15. Almost 12 Bar Honky Tonk (Take 1)

16. It’s Johnny’s Birthday (Take 1)

17. Woman Don’t You Cry For Me (Take 5)

Blu-ray Audio Disc (Main Album Only; Surround, Atmos, Hi-Res)

01. I’d Have You Anytime

02. My Sweet Lord

03. Wah-Wah

04. Isn’t It A Pity (Version One)

05. What Is Life

06. If Not For You

07. Behind That Locked Door

08. Let It Down

09. Run Of The Mill

10. Beware Of Darkness

11. Apple Scruffs

12. Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

13. Awaiting On You All

14. All Things Must Pass

15. I Dig Love

16. Art Of Dying

17. Isn’t It A Pity (Version Two)

18. Hear Me Lord

19. Out Of The Blue

20. It’s Johnny’s Birthday

21. Plug Me In

22. I Remember Jeep

23. Thanks For The Pepperoni