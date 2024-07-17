Ginger Root Descends Into Intercontinental Pop Splendor on “All Night” & “There Was a Time”

Today, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Cameron Lew—aka Ginger Root—has returned with two singles from his forthcoming new album, SHINBANGUMI. The record is due out September 13 via Ghostly International, and so far the build-up has been a vibrant collage of pop extravagance—namely because of “No Problems” and “Better Than Monday” being such good teasers. Lew makes music unbound to any era, because it merges nearly all of them into one fuzzy, warming vessel of enchantment. “There Was a Time” sounds like a city pop outtake funneled into a kaleidoscope, a song-cycle gem rife with psychedelia and bleep-blooping electronica that sounds like the guts of a lava lamp. As Lew would have it, the whole show is very Ram-era Paul McCartney.

“All Night” is just as vibrant, arriving as a four-on-the-floor burner worth its weight in intercontinental splendor and pop majesty. “This was my one attempt at writing a track that you can bump all night, but being the introvert that I am, when it came time to write lyrics, I couldn’t write it about me so the lyrics are borrowed from a friend’s seemingly endless night out in Paris,” Lew says of “All Night.”

Listen to “There Was a Time” and “All Night” below.